Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 126.2% in November

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MZDAY traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 32,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,549. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MZDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

