Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,041 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $10.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.98.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
