Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,041 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $10.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

