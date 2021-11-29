Matthew Pringle Purchases 50,000 Shares of Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) Stock

Payright Limited (ASX:PYR) insider Matthew Pringle acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($10,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.26, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Payright Company Profile

Payright Limited provides in-store credit, point of sale, and online buy now pay later payment options at participating merchants and retailers in Australia and New Zealand. The company's instore and online digital application portal provides customers with flexible payment options at the point of sale, making higher price point products and servicesÂ-transactions.

