Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -149.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

