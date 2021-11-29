Marty T. Caywood Sells 1,250 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,960. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $482.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

