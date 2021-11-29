Marshall Wace LLP Takes $469,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

