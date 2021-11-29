Marshall Wace LLP Sells 545,150 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 545,150 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

