Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,944,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,838,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.