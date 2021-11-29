Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCBS opened at $71.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $850.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

