Marshall Wace LLP Invests $429,000 in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.33. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

