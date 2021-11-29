Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.