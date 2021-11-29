MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

