Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Marcus & Millichap worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $44.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

