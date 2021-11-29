Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $82.47 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

