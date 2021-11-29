Manchester United plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -48.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Manchester United to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,800.0%.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $670.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manchester United stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MANU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

