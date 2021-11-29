Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.50. 663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

