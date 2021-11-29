Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,599 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,884,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,652,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 128,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

