Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.60.
About Mace Security International
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.