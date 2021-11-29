Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Mace Security International has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.60.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

