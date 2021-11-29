Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $456.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

