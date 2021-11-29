Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $139,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

