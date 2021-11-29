Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $104.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

