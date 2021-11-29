Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.63 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.