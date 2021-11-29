Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

