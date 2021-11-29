Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NWBI opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

