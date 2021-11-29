Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN opened at $150.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

