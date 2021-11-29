Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STC opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $80.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.79.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.