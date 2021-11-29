L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $90.92 on Monday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

