London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

LNSTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

LNSTY stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

