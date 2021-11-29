Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $342.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average of $363.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

