Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $342.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

