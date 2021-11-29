Liquity One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $119.34 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00015736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,283 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

