Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

