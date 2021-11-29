Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.03.

