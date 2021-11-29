Lincoln Capital Corp Has $231,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in KLA by 151.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $400.70 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $248.41 and a 52-week high of $427.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.