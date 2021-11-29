Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

