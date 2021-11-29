Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.97 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce sales of $142.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the lowest is $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $534.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $715.36 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $794.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

