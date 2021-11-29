Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Lightbridge worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Lightbridge Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.39.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.