Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGCP traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.53. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Legion Capital has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.77.

Get Legion Capital alerts:

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.