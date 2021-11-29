Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Down 68.3% in November

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,262,000.

SQLV stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

