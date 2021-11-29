Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

