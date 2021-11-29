Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.