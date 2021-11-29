Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NLY stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.