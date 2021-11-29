Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

