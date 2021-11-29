Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
