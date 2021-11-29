Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.99. 8,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,020,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latch by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Latch by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

