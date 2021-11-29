Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.99. 8,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,020,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.
Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
