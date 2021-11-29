Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares — Dividend of $5.00

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

