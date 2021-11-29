Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $447,114.97 and $22,042.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

