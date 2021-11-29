Lanceria Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $563,539.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

