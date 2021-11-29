Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

