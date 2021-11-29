L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.54 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
