L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.54 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

