Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

